DC Hotel Ch. 11 Will Stay In Delaware

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled on Wednesday that the Chapter 11 case of a luxury Washington, D.C., hotel will stay in his courtroom, finding that Marriott Hotel Services hadn't made its case for a move to the hotel's home city. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey denied Marriott's motion to move Wardman Hotel Owner LLC's Chapter 11 case to the District of Columbia's bankruptcy court, saying that it had failed to show that keeping the case in Delaware would inconvenience it or any other interested party. Wardman Hotel filed for Chapter 11 in January, citing ongoing losses resulting...

