Cannabis Co. Insurer Says Faulty Pump Caused $1.5M Fire

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 10:33 PM EST) -- A medical cannabis company's $1.5 million product liability lawsuit against a water pump manufacturer was removed to federal court Wednesday, in a suit alleging the manufacturer is on the hook for a defective pump that overheated and caused a fire in 2019. HDI Global Specialty SE brought the case in the Superior Court of D.C. on Jan. 5 as the insurer of cannabis company Holistic Remedies. The insurer alleged in its complaint that after the cannabis company ordered pumps from Hydrofarm LLC, doing business as PARsource Lighting Solutions, PARsource sent the wrong pumps, one of which overheated and caused an extensive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS