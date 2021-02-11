Porn Biz Asks 11th Circ. To Revive TM Suit Against Amazon

Law360, Miami (February 11, 2021, 3:22 PM EST) -- The owner of porn streaming service FyreTV asked the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday to revive its trademark infringement suit against Amazon.com Inc. over its Fire TV video streaming device, arguing that the existence of complaints of consumer confusion should have been enough to send the case to a jury. In oral arguments before an Eleventh Circuit panel, Wreal LLC's attorney Carlos Nuñez-Vivas told the court that its own precedent requires it to reverse the summary judgment order issued by U.S. District Judge Joan Lenard in favor of Amazon because Wreal had presented evidence of consumer confusion. In the Eleventh Circuit's 2019...

