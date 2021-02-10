Medtronic Skirted Spine Device FDA Review, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- The company behind False Claims Act allegations accusing Medtronic of fraudulently obtaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for a spinal surgery device and offering kickbacks to health care providers urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to revive the suit, saying discovery is needed to get a clearer picture of the alleged wrongdoing. Attorneys for the relator company, The Dan Abrams Co. LLC, told the three-judge panel during remote oral arguments that Medtronic lied to the FDA to get clearance for its new cervical neck implants, saying the devices were for the back, in order to skirt a costly review process....

