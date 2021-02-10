Enforcers Remain Worried About 'Flailing' Merger Arguments

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 8:36 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge's decision to accept arguments about Sprint's dire, but not catastrophic, financial straits when rejecting state attorneys general challenges to the telecom's merger with T-Mobile continues to worry enforcers, a leading state antitrust official said Wednesday. Sarah Oxenham Allen, Virginia's senior assistant attorney general and antitrust unit manager, who also chairs the antitrust task force of the National Association of Attorneys General, said on a panel that enforcers have worried a great deal about courts' possible willingness to overlook competitive concerns raised by mergers involving so-called "flailing" companies. But enforcers won't be dissuaded from challenging deals just because...

