7th Circ. Rules Home Depot Must Face Tool Rental Injury Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:50 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled that a broad liability release in a Home Depot equipment rental agreement doesn't violate Illinois public policy, but that doesn't mean the company is immune from claims a defective machine rental is to blame for the loss of a man's finger. In a split opinion Wednesday, the majority revived Calvin Horne's breach of warranty and negligence claims against The Home Depot Inc., finding that an Illinois federal court wrongfully granted summary judgment in favor of the company in light of a broad release and assumption of risk clause in the rental agreement. Horne had argued Home Depot...

