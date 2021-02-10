CFPB Probing Toyota Unit's Credit Reporting Policies

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 9:53 PM EST) -- The finance arm of automaker Toyota said in a Wednesday regulatory filing that the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is investigating its vehicle and payment protection products, credit reporting policies and procedures and reporting records. Toyota Motor Credit Corp. said it was informed of the investigation by the CFPB on Nov. 24 in a civil investigative demand seeking information on the topics. "We are cooperating with the inquiry and cannot predict the eventual scope, duration or outcome at this time," the unit said in the Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. TMCC is a unit of Japanese auto giant Toyota...

