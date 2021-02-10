8th Circ. Backs Prenda 'Porn Troll' Atty's Charges, $1.5M Loss

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 10:56 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal court was right not to dismiss 17 charges against Paul Hansmeier, a former attorney who filed hundreds of copyright suits over pornography in an elaborate scheme known as Prenda Law, and to saddle him with $1.5 million in restitution, the Eighth Circuit affirmed Wednesday. The sprawling Prenda Law scheme saw Hansmeier and another attorney buy up copyrights to pornographic films and then file thousands of "specious" infringement suits in hopes of extracting small settlements. In a unanimous, published decision, the panel found Wednesday that Hansmeier's attempt to dismiss the 17 fraud and money laundering counts was correctly rejected...

