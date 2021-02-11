5th Circ. Confirms OT Judgment Against Fire Protection Co.

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- A federal district court properly applied the Mt. Clemens standard for estimating unpaid hours when time sheet data is missing, the Fifth Circuit ruled in a case brought by the U.S. Department of Labor seeking back wages for dozens of fire protection company employees, saying the company hadn't sufficiently disproved the estimates. In a published opinion Tuesday, a Fifth Circuit panel unanimously affirmed the district court's finding of wage and hour violations by Five Star Automatic Fire Protection LLC. The lower court had followed the Anderson v. Mt. Clemens Pottery Company high court standard to estimate hours and back wages based...

