ITC Upholds LG's Win In $1B Trade Secrets Battle With SK

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 11:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission handed LG Energy Solution a victory Wednesday in its $1 billion trade secrets dispute with fellow South Korean rival SK Innovation Co., banning the importation of SK's electric vehicle batteries for 10 years. LG Energy had alleged it lost $1 billion through SK Innovation's "multi-company, international conspiracy" to poach its employees and steal trade secrets behind its electric vehicle batteries. With the stolen information, SK Innovation was able to ramp up production of its own electric car battery and hobble LG Energy's ability to manufacture and sell its product in the U.S. market, LG Energy claimed....

