Valaris Reaches Cash-Equity Deal With Group Of Creditors

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- Offshore drilling contractor Valaris PLC told a Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday that it has resolved objections to its Chapter 11 plan from its revolving credit facility lenders with a new plan that will provide them with cash in addition to a share of the reorganized company. Thursday's hearing, which was conducted virtually, had been scheduled as a contested confirmation hearing. But U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur rescheduled the confirmation to March 3 at Valaris' request to allow the company to send the revised plan, including the new settlement, to creditors for a new vote. Valaris filed for Chapter 11 protection in August...

