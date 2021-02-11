Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Valaris Reaches Cash-Equity Deal With Group Of Creditors

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- Offshore drilling contractor Valaris PLC told a Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday that it has resolved objections to its Chapter 11 plan from its revolving credit facility lenders with a new plan that will provide them with cash in addition to a share of the reorganized company.

Thursday's hearing, which was conducted virtually, had been scheduled as a contested confirmation hearing. But U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur rescheduled the confirmation to March 3 at Valaris' request to allow the company to send the revised plan, including the new settlement, to creditors for a new vote.

Valaris filed for Chapter 11 protection in August...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!