Ex-Officers Join Call By Men's Rights Group To Draft Women

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 1:51 PM EST) -- Almost a dozen retired generals and admirals lobbied the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse decades-old precedent barring women from registering for the draft, throwing their weight behind the National Coalition for Men. In a friend-of-the-court brief Wednesday, the mixed-gender group of former military officials called on the justices to take up the men's rights group's case and acknowledge the changes the military has undergone since the high court's 1981 decision in Rostker v. Goldberg, which affirmed that only men needed to register with the Selective Service System. "In the intervening 40 years, just as the nature of conflict has evolved, so...

