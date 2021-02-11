Meghan Markle Gets Privacy Win In Battle With Daily Mail

Law360, London (February 11, 2021, 5:52 PM GMT) -- The Duchess of Sussex won her privacy and copyright case on Thursday against a British tabloid that published a letter she penned to her father, as a London court rejected the Daily Mail's claim that its coverage was in the public interest. High Court Judge Mark Warby concluded that Meghan Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter to her father would remain private. Articles published by the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday "interfered with that reasonable expectation," he said. Markle's suit against the publisher, Associated Newspapers Ltd., claimed that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS