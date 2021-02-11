Faegre, Gibson Shepherd $3.35B Deal For Planters Nuts Biz

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 10:10 AM EST) -- Hormel Foods, guided by Faegre Drinker, will pay $3.35 billion for the Planters snack nut business of Gibson Dunn-advised Kraft Heinz, the companies said Thursday, in a deal that adds to the buyer's portfolio a unit that posted 2020 net sales of about $1 billion. The agreement, rumored since last week, sees Austin, Minnesota-headquartered Hormel Foods Corp. buying the Planters division from Chicago, Illinois-based Kraft Heinz Co., according to a statement. In addition to nuts, the business being acquired by Hormel includes the Cheez Balls and Corn Nuts brands. As part of the agreement, Hormel will also acquire three production facilities...

