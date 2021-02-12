Kaufman Dolowich Adds Cybersecurity Chair From Severson

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- Kaufman Dolowich Voluck LLP has added a new partner from Severson & Werson to chair its privacy and cybersecurity practice group, the firm announced. Kaufman said Thursday that it hired insurance and cybersecurity litigator Laura Ruettgers, who represents insurance providers in disputes involving environmental and liability coverage, as well as bad-faith litigation. Ruettgers, who has 20 years of coverage litigation experience, told Law360 that the national platform Kaufman could provide her clients, as well as its growing cybersecurity practice, attracted her to the firm. More people working only from home and the greater sophistication of hackers has increased demand for cybersecurity...

