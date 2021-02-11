Pa. Paper Says 1st Amendment Bars Bias Suit, Investigation

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- Counsel for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told a federal court on Thursday that the First Amendment protects the newspaper's editorial decisions and should shield it from an ex-reporter's discrimination claims and an investigation by the city's civil rights commission. In arguments before U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan, Robert Corn-Revere of Davis Wright Tremaine, counsel for the newspaper, argued that the court should dismiss the suit brought by former writer Alexis Johnson because its editors' decision not to let her pursue several stories she pitched on the Black Lives Matter movement was not an adverse employment action, and that the paper's editorial...

