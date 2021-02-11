Food Co. Tells NLRB That Acting GC's Appointment Is Illegal

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 4:33 PM EST) -- A food distributor told the National Labor Relations Board that acting general counsel Peter Sung Ohr's appointment last month violates the federal labor law he is charged with enforcing, as the company seeks to reverse a delay in a case against two Teamsters locals. United Natural Foods Inc. argued in a brief Wednesday that Ronald Hooks, NLRB Seattle office regional director, was wrong to grant a request from Teamsters Locals 117 and 313. The unions had asked to push back an early March hearing in a case that said the unions tried to force the company to discriminate against employees based on...

