Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drivers Sue General Motors Over Oil-Guzzling Engines

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- A proposed class action filed in West Virginia federal court on Wednesday alleged that General Motors sold defective engines in seven GM truck and SUV models that "were engineered to fail" and whose excessive oil consumption caused engine misfires and shutdowns.

Roger Heater — a West Union, West Virginia, resident who owns a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and seeks to represent a proposed class of people who bought or leased GM vehicles from the years 2011-2014 with defective Generation IV Vortec 5300 engines — argued that GM knew about the defect for years and continued selling the flawed vehicles, which include the Chevrolet Avalanche,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!