Drivers Sue General Motors Over Oil-Guzzling Engines

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- A proposed class action filed in West Virginia federal court on Wednesday alleged that General Motors sold defective engines in seven GM truck and SUV models that "were engineered to fail" and whose excessive oil consumption caused engine misfires and shutdowns. Roger Heater — a West Union, West Virginia, resident who owns a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and seeks to represent a proposed class of people who bought or leased GM vehicles from the years 2011-2014 with defective Generation IV Vortec 5300 engines — argued that GM knew about the defect for years and continued selling the flawed vehicles, which include the Chevrolet Avalanche,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS