New FERC Chair Will Push For Deeper Gas Project Reviews

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 10:02 PM EST) -- Gas infrastructure developers should expect more stringent climate change reviews of their proposed projects, but that does not necessarily mean the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will never again approve a pipeline or liquefied natural gas terminal over climate concerns, Chairman Richard Glick said Thursday. Glick, elevated to the chairman's seat last month by President Joe Biden, said during a conference call with reporters that he would push for FERC to give fuller accounts of the greenhouse gas emissions impacts of gas projects as the agency weighs projects' costs against their purported benefits and determines whether they are in the public interest....

