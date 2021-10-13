SDNY Vets Join New US Atty Damian Williams In Top Roles

By Pete Brush (October 13, 2021, 11:53 AM EDT) -- Newly sworn-in Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Wednesday that he has named Margaret Garnett and Dan Gitner, two former veteran Southern District prosecutors, to return to the federal district to join him in senior roles. Garnett, currently commissioner of New York City's Department of Investigation, is to replace outgoing Deputy Manhattan U.S. Attorney Ilan Graff. Gitner, a white-collar partner at Lankler Siffert & Wohl LLP, will replace outgoing criminal division chief Laura Birger. The morning announcement came after Williams was sworn in on Sunday with family in attendance, succeeding Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. In a statement, Williams said that...

