Brain Damage Suit Can Go Forward, Texas Panel Says

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- A woman's suit alleging that a mistake during her daughter's brain surgery caused brain damage can go forward after a Texas appeals court denied Doctors Hospital at Renaissance LTD's bid to throw out her expert witnesses' testimony on Thursday. The decision will allow Rebecca Lugo's suit to go forward after the panel rejected arguments that the two experts' reports failed to comply with state requirements for expert testimony. In the suit, Lugo alleges that while her daughter Ingrid Banda was undergoing brain surgery, a retractor used during the procedure migrated into her brainstem, causing severe and permanent neurological damage. She alleges...

