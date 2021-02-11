Consumer Relief Focus Points To Urgent FCC Subsidy Reform

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- Washington's next COVID-19 rescue package will almost certainly include funds to get more disconnected people online amid the pandemic, but policy experts say Congress and the Federal Communications Commission also need to set up a more sustainable way to support low-income and hard-to-reach areas. While the Biden administration is expected to prioritize broadband affordability and widespread access to communications services, any new effort will come with a hefty price tag for the trio of Universal Service Fund programs that already exist under the FCC's umbrella. Reform ideas for these programs have been bandied about for years, including charging providers based on the number...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS