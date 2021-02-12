SPAC Surge Could Have Ripple Effects Overseas

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- The surge in special purpose acquisition companies, a phenomenon concentrated heavily in the United States, is showing nascent signs of spreading abroad to the United Kingdom and Europe, where SPACs have historically been sparse. Nasdaq's Stockholm exchange on Feb. 1 updated its rules to enable the listing of SPACs, a policy that is expected to spread to other Nordic exchanges. Meanwhile, the U.K. has not enacted any regulatory changes to encourage SPACs, though it is conducting a broader review of its listings rules intended to make the country more competitive in a post-Brexit world. Dealmakers say the focus on Europe's SPAC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS