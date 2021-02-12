Broadcasters Say Radio Geo-Targeting Will Sap Revenue

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- The primary trade group for broadcasters told the Federal Communications Commission that a proposal to allow broadcasters to air geo-targeted content using booster stations would undermine the industry's already flailing economic model. The National Association of Broadcasters argued Wednesday that allowing FM booster stations, which operate on the same frequency as main radio stations to extend their reach, to target content would drive down advertising rates and would likely hit minority- and women-owned stations the hardest. Under the FCC's current rules, booster stations can only relay content from a primary station. The proposed rule, termed ZoneCasting, would allow booster stations to...

