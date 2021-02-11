FCC May Revoke Ex-Ala. Lawmaker's Radio Licenses

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission ordered an in-house judge to review whether former Alabama House Speaker Michael G. Hubbard is fit to hold radio licenses on Thursday, after he was convicted and subsequently imprisoned for ethics violations in 2016. The FCC commenced a hearing proceeding to determine if Hubbard and his radio broadcasting and publishing company, Auburn Network Inc., remained qualified to hold FCC authorizations in light of the commission's requisite character qualifications — which take into account evidence of "any conviction for misconduct constituting a felony." "[S]ubstantial and material questions exist as to whether, in light of Hubbard's criminal convictions, Hubbard...

