Fed. Circ. Lets Crocs IP Challenger Swap Out After Bankruptcy

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- The company that took over U.S.A. Dawgs Inc.'s assets following its bankruptcy can appeal the shoemaker's failed challenge to a Crocs' design patent, the Federal Circuit ruled Thursday. A three-judge panel granted a motion to substitute Mojave Desert Holdings LLC for U.S.A. Dawgs Inc. in the inter partes reexamination appeal. The precedential decision overrules the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which had refused the substitution. "[We] conclude that Mojave is the successor-in-interest to U.S.A. Dawgs, that it has standing to pursue this challenge ... and that the board erred in not substituting Mojave for U.S.A. Dawgs as the third-party requester during the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS