Spin Master Settles Contract Suit After $4M Verdict Tossed

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- Spin Master Ltd. has settled a breach-of-contract claim brought against it by former partner Rehco LLC in a dispute over remote-controlled helicopter royalties, with the parties moving to jointly dismiss the case in Illinois federal court on Thursday. The former partners notified the court of a settlement in January, following U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey's decision to toss Rehco's $4.1 million breach-of-contract award in November yet keep intact a $5.4 million patent infringement verdict. Details of the settlement were not available on Thursday. A jury had awarded Rehco the infringement and breach-of-contract damages in December 2019, following a seven-day trial over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS