Ex-Northrop Grumman Worker Says Race Got Him Fired

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- A Black ex-worker has slapped Northrop Grumman with a lawsuit in California state court, claiming the defense company pushed him out after he was wrongly accused of sexual harassment. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Matthew Dixon said Northrop, which is among the world's largest weapons manufacturers, permitted a culture of racial hostility that caused him to be framed for sexual misconduct. "Defendants made their decisions based on centuries-old racist stereotypes of Black men as brutes and sexual predators," Dixon said in the complaint. Dixon, who has more than a decade of experience in aerospace, began his six-month tenure at Northrop in...

