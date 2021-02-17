Hotel Operator Sues Aviva To Cover Leak Damage To Eatery

Law360, London (February 17, 2021, 4:26 PM GMT) -- A hotel operator has sued Aviva Insurance Ltd. in London to force it to pay out under a business interruption policy for damage to its restaurant allegedly caused by a water tank leaking through its ceiling. Malhotra Leisure Ltd. said it is looking for a High Court declaration that Aviva must indemnify the hospitality company after a water leak caused damage to the Osbornes restaurant. The eatery is located on the ground floor of the New Northumbria Hotel, which is based in the northern English city of Newcastle, according to the newly public Jan. 31 particulars of the claim. Lawyers for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS