11th Circ. Revives Charges Over Forged Order Of Supervision

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 10:09 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday revived criminal charges against a migrant who allegedly forged an order of supervision to get a Florida driver's license, ruling that such an order falls under the purview of a federal law that makes it illegal to forge or counterfeit immigration documents. The appeals court reversed the dismissal of an indictment against Honduran migrant Ruberman Ardon Chinchilla after determining that an order of supervision, which allows undocumented immigrants to stay in the U.S. temporarily, falls under the "other documents" provision of §1546(a), the statute that criminalizes the forging of documents that are evidence of authorized entry...

