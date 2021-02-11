9th Circ. Affirms Vacatur Of Wash. Aquaculture Permit

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday upheld a Washington federal judge's order to partially vacate a nationwide Clean Water Act permit used for commercial shellfish, saying the government's finding that fishing had an insignificant impact on aquatic environments was illogical. A three-judge panel agreed with the district court's determination that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had violated the CWA and the National Environmental Policy Act when it issued Nationwide Permit 48 in 2017, saying the evidence the government relied on was inadequate for the job. While the government and shellfish industry groups had claimed the lower court improperly minimized the substance...

