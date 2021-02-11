1st Circ. Won't Halt Extradition Of Alleged Ghosn Accomplices

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- The First Circuit declined Thursday to delay the extradition to Japan of a former U.S. Army Green Beret and his son on charges they helped orchestrate a 2019 cover-of-night escape for Nissan's fugitive ex-chairman, Carlos Ghosn, who had been awaiting trial in Japan for alleged financial wrongdoing. A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court denied an emergency motion to stay the extradition of Michael L. Taylor and his son, Peter M. Taylor, whom Japanese prosecutors have accused of harboring and enabling the escape of a criminal by smuggling Ghosn out of the country. In a brief one-page order Thursday, the...

