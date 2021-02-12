Radio Free Europe Threatens Russia Over Reporting Rights

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 9:53 PM EST) -- The U.S.-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has threatened Russia with international arbitration after the country demanded that the media company include labels on its content identifying itself as a "foreign agent," an alleged attempt to silence its reporting. RFE/RL said Thursday that it had officially put Russia on notice of a dispute under the country's treaty with the Czech Republic, accusing Moscow of discriminatory treatment. The media company said that its Prague headquarters has requested "urgent and immediate consultations" with Russia in order to reach an amicable resolution. If those negotiations are unsuccessful, the matter will go to international arbitration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS