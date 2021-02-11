Teens Were RJR's Targets, Cancer Patient Says In Fraud Trial

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 10:20 PM EST) -- An Oregon cancer patient's fraud trial against R.J. Reynolds continued Thursday with testimony from a Stanford professor who said that just as the woman was picking up smoking in the 1980s, the cigarette maker was readying to supplement its denial of smoking's dangers with a new message to teens: Smoking is cool. Lawyers for Patricia Rickman, who is near death from lung cancer as her trial plays out in a Multnomah County courtroom, asked Stanford history professor Robert Proctor about RJR's actions in the 1980s and 1990s, the years before and after Rickman picked up smoking in 1986, around the age...

