Admin. Issuing Visas, But Still Reviewing Green Card Ban

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:43 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Justice attorney said Thursday that the State Department has issued 167 visas to relatives of U.S. citizens and permanent residents challenging the Trump administration's green card ban under a coronavirus-related health advisory. At a status conference, DOJ attorney Kimberly Robinson told Judge Edward M. Chen of the Northern District of California that the administration is reviewing the proclamation issued by former President Donald Trump in April that barred noncitizens from moving to the U.S. on new green cards during the ongoing pandemic. Trump later extended the ban, and it is set to expire in March. Abadir Barre,...

