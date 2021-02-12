Fulton Bank To Pay $1 Million To Settle Wage And Hour Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- Fulton Bank provisionally agreed to pay $1 million to settle a proposed hybrid class and collective action against it alleging the company stiffed employees of straight and overtime wages, according to a motion filed in New Jersey federal court. Desiree Kress sued her former employer in October 2019 over claims Fulton Bank deprived her, and other similar bank workers, of wages in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and New Jersey laws for time spent opening the bank branch and completing security checks prior to starting her shift. Kress and the bank have asked the court to provisionally certify a...

