Ford CEO Says LG, SK Should Settle Trade Secrets Spat

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley took to Twitter on Thursday to weigh in on the bitter trade secrets dispute between South Korean electric vehicle battery makers LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation Co., saying a voluntary settlement between the pair would be the best outcome for American automakers. Ford CEO Jim Farley pushed for a voluntary settlement between electric vehicle battery makers in their trade secrets dispute. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) On Wednesday, the U.S. International Trade Commission sided with LG Energy in the $1 billion fight over battery technology and banned the importation of SK Innovation's electric vehicle batteries for 10 years....

