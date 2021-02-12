Tribunal Ignored Public Interest Test In Atty Whistleblower Suit

Law360, London (February 12, 2021, 6:11 PM GMT) -- An employment tribunal failed to apply the correct legal test when deciding if a solicitor blowing the whistle on his employer for allegedly overcharging a client was in the public interest, a London judge has ruled. Judge James Tayler, sitting at the Employment Appeal Tribunal, said on Feb. 10 that the employment tribunal did not use the correct legal test or take into account all the relevant factors when deciding in June 2019 that a solicitor, Mr. A Dobbie, did not make a whistleblowing disclosure in the public interest. Dobbie, who had been contracting at Feltons Solicitors since 2010, alleged during...

