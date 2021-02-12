Hong Kong Bank Sued Over Scammer's $5.7M Wire Transfers

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- A Seattle real estate development owner has lodged a suit against CMB Wing Lung Bank Ltd., claiming it failed to detect obvious red flags when a scammer pretended to be a finance manager for the venture and made off with nearly $5.7 million. Development owner 800 Columbia Project Co. LLC alleged in its suit Thursday that the Hong Kong-based bank's security procedures failed to detect common forms of phishing, forged signatures and fake email accounts, allowing three fraudulent transfers to unknown Hong Kong bank accounts in January 2020. "Defendant also failed to verify the business relationships between an account holder and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS