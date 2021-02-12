LG Chem Unit Must Face Exploding Battery Suit In NJ

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge refused Friday to toss claims a LG Chem Ltd. unit is responsible for a battery in an e-cigarette that exploded in a man's pants, instead giving him a chance to ensure he's suing the proper company, citing the harm caused by such batteries in the state. During a Zoom hearing, Superior Court Judge Stephan C. Hansbury denied without prejudice LG Chem America Inc.'s bid to escape Anthony Ventralla's suit after the subsidiary's attorney had indicated that, if the battery in question was manufactured by an LG Chem entity, it would have been the South Korean parent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS