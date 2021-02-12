Russia Slams Stay Dispute In $50B Ex-Yukos Shareholder Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- Russia bashed a "manifestly groundless" D.C. Circuit bid by former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders to continue a paused $50 billion award confirmation suit, arguing the shareholders are not qualified to judge whether it has sovereign immunity in the case. The yearslong dispute stems from the Permanent Court of Arbitration finding that starting in 2003, the Russian Federation illegally tried sabotaging Yukos, formerly the country's largest oil company, to destroy it and transfer the company's assets to its state-owned oil company Rosneft. The Kremlin in its Thursday brief urged the appellate court to continue staying confirmation proceedings due to a pending award...

