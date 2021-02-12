$6B Pipeline Work Must Be Stopped, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 5:49 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ignored evidence that a beleaguered $6 billion Appalachian pipeline is no longer necessary when giving the company building it more time to finish, environmental groups told the D.C. Circuit appeals court Thursday, asking for a stay on construction. The groups said that FERC's reauthorization in December means that irreparable damage to the environment and private land is imminent along the remaining miles of pipeline yet to be completed, despite what they say is clear evidence of a drop in gas demand nationwide that has undermined the foundational reasons for the project. Appalachian Voices, the Chesapeake Climate...

