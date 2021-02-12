UK Fire Depts. Lose Appeal Over Pension Age Discrimination

Law360, London (February 12, 2021, 8:30 PM GMT) -- The London fire commissioner and three fire and rescue authorities cannot fight a pension dispute by claiming that provisions in U.K. law forced them to discriminate on the basis of age, an appeals tribunal ruled Friday. Judge Alan Wilkie of the Employment Appeal Tribunal said that the fire departments have no defense to discrimination claims brought against them by some of their employees over pension rights. He said they cannot argue at trial that they had "no option" but to abide by statutory requirements that are now known to be discriminatory. Members of a firefighters' pension scheme claim that the London...

