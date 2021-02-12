House Dems Call To Cut ICE Out Of Local Policing

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- More than 60 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives signed a letter calling on the secretary of Homeland Security to end three programs that bind local law enforcement agencies to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Thursday letter, which was spearheaded by Reps. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., and Mike Quigley, D-Ill., called on Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to roll back programs that deputize police to carry out arrests on behalf of ICE and insert immigration policing into state and local penitentiaries. "For four years, the Trump administration made these DHS programs a centerpiece of its xenophobic agenda," the lawmakers...

