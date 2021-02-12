Biden To Let In 25K Asylum-Seekers Forced To Wait In Mexico

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 3:10 PM EST) -- The Biden administration will allow 25,000 asylum-seekers to enter the U.S. as the White House moves to undo a Trump-era program that required migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are processed. Starting Feb. 19, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will open processing at a few ports of entry to asylum-seekers sent back to Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols, which are colloquially known as the "Remain in Mexico" program, according to a statement Thursday. "As President Biden has made clear, the U.S. government is committed to rebuilding a safe, orderly and humane immigration system," said the newly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS