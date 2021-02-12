Commerce Finalizes Duties On Mexican Wire Mesh Imports

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has finalized duties on imports of steel welded wire mesh from Mexico, finding that the Mexican government was unfairly subsidizing domestic industry. In a final determination Thursday, Commerce affirmed import duties on two Mexican firms that were examined. Wire mesh exports from Aceromex SA de CV were assessed a 1.03% subsidy rate, and Deacero SAPI de CV was hit with a 102.10% subsidy rate. All other Mexican producers were assigned the Aceromex rate. On Friday, the U.S. International Trade Commission held a hearing that will determine whether duties on the imports will move forward. If the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS