Md. Legislators Override Gov., Pass Nation's 1st Digital Ad Tax

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 2:45 PM EST) -- Maryland on Friday created the nation's first tax on digital advertising after the state Senate joined the House of Delegates to override the governor's veto of the measure last year. Maryland lawmakers on Friday created the nation's first digital ad tax, but its future is far from certain. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) The Maryland Senate, which like the House is controlled by Democrats, voted 29 to 17 to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of H.B. 732. The bill creates a tax to fall on digital advertising sold by large online companies such as Facebook and Google and not on advertising sold elsewhere,...

