Fed. Circ. Says Dropbox Rival's IP Claims Are Nonsensical

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday declined to revive a New Jersey data transfer company's infringement case against Dropbox Inc., and called the claims of one of its patents in the case too "nonsensical" for patent protection. A three-judge appellate panel said in a published opinion that U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. rightly tossed Synchronoss Technologies Inc.'s case against Dropbox in 2019. In reviewing the three Synchronoss patents at issue in the California federal court case, the appeals panel found that claims Synchronoss had asserted in two of its patents were invalid as indefinite and it agreed with Judge Gilliam's...

