Amazon Faces NLRB Charge Over Ala. Union Drive Response

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 9:28 PM EST) -- Amazon violated federal labor law by attempting to intimidate workers engaged in a union-organizing drive at an Alabama distribution center by blitzing them with anti-union messages, according to a charge filed with the National Labor Relations Board. By engaging in anti-union communications, including a website that urges workers not to organize because it will cost them exorbitant union dues and make it harder to "stay friendly and get things done," Amazon.com violated the National Labor Relations Act, the unnamed individual said in a highly redacted charge obtained by Law360. "I charge that Amazon is interfering with and attempting to restrain and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS