Trump-Era Retirement Rollover Regs Taking Effect As Planned

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- A long-awaited Trump administration change in benefits regulations that provide a carveout from ERISA's self-dealing standards for investment advisers guiding workers on rolling 401(k) funds into personal accounts will go into effect Feb. 16, the Department of Labor said Friday. A statement from the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration said the carveout, known as Improving Investment Advice for Worker & Retirees, will be in effect as scheduled, which is 60 days after the publication of the new regulations. The carveout, which originated under former President Donald Trump, lays out how investment advisers can earn commissions on retirement fund rollovers in return...

